All COVID-19 precautions will be followed during constitutional amendments vote — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Kremlin is confident that all coronavirus safety measures will be followed during the constitutional amendments vote, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The Central Election Commission is working in close cooperation with Anna Popova’s service [the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing — TASS], and all steps are being approved by it," he said.

"Of course, our priority is the health and safety of people: both those who come to vote and those who organize the vote. So there is no doubt that all the necessary measures will be taken, we have no reason to doubt it," Peskov added.