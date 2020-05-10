Over 200,000 coronavirus cases registered in Russia, though spreading speed is down

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus patients in Russia has exceeded 200,000, with another 75,000 confirmed cases in the past week. However, the growth rates of the number of infected continue going down averaging 6.5% per day in the past seven days.

On Sunday, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported 11,012 new cases. All in all, the number of coronavirus cases increased by 75,001 in the country to 209,688 in the period from May 4 to 10.

That brings the weekly increase to around 56% against 66.4% in the previous seven days. The average daily growth rate dropped from 7.5% to 6.5%.

Spreading coefficient

Russia’s coronavirus spreading coefficient that shows how many people on average get the coronavirus infection from one infected prior to the latter’s isolation, is currently close to 1 - the level at which the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing recommends to start easing the lockdown restrictions. In one week, it dropped in Russia from 1.42 to 1.04, the lowest level since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

The coefficient is already below 1 in two out of ten regions with the highest number of confirmed cases - in the Murmansk Region (0.17) and Dagestan (0.64). In Moscow, where it was close to 2 at the start of the week, it has slipped to 1.02.

Two-fold rise in recoveries

The number of coronavirus recoveries increased more than two-fold in seven days - from 16,639 to 34,306 people.

Starting April 28, over 1,000 patients per day have been released from hospitals, whereas on May 9 the crisis center reported 5,308 recoveries.

Consequently, the share of recoveries has risen from 12.35% last Sunday to 16.36%. Two weeks ago, it was half that - 8.36% of all confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the reference fatality rate of the coronavirus infection has slightly fallen - from 0.95% to 0.91%. As many as 559 patients died in the country in one week (including 88 in the past 24 hours), bringing the total death toll since the beginning of the outbreak to 1.915.

Coronavirus geography

The novel infection spread geography remained almost unchanged in Russia in the past week, with the majority of infection cases still registered in Moscow and the Moscow Region.

Particularly, 41,134 cases were reported in the capital in the past seven days. The number of coronavirus cases registered in the city in one day rose sharply in early May, which Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin attributed to the testing scale. It has stabilized by now, whereas in relative terms the growth of the number of infected decreased almost two-fold - from 9.5% to 5.3%.

Nevertheless, currently the number of coronavirus cases registered in Moscow accounts for 52.3% of all confirmed cases in the country, whereas a week ago - for only 50.9%.

The stable increase persists in the Moscow Region as 6,422 coronavirus patients have been registered in the past seven days in the region (the total number of cases since the outbreak start is 20,558, which accounts for 9.8% of the nationwide number).

Over 1,000 coronavirus cases have been registered in another 31 Russian regions - from St. Petersburg with 7,404 cases to the Volgograd Region with 1,012 COVID-19 patients.