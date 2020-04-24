Moscow to have hospital beds for 22,000 coronavirus patients by end of week

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Moscow’s authorities plan to have hospital beds for 22,000 coronavirus patients by the end of the week, Deputy Mayor Anastasiya Rakova told Channel One on Friday.

"The number of people hospitalized with pneumonia keeps growing. Last week, around 1,300-1,400 patients were admitted to hospitals every day and now the average daily number has reached 1,900. It means that we need more hospital beds, we will have about 22,000 beds by the end of the week," she said.

To date, a total of 62,773 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,891 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (33,940). Russia’s latest data indicates 555 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.