Russia doesn’t have explosive growth in coronavirus cases, says expert

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Coronavirus spread is under control in Russia, no explosion of new infections is registered, chief consultant epidemiologist of the Russian health ministry Nikolai Briko told a press conference on Wednesday.

"The daily increase in cases in Russia is around 9-10% if recounted [into percentage points]. Of course, no explosivity is registered, the situation is under control and successfully controlled," he said.

Briko underlined that Moscow accounts for the biggest share in the increase with around 56% of the cases registered in the capital since the outbreak started. Russia’s lethality stands at around 0.8%, while Moscow’s figures are lower than the nationwide ones.

According to the latest statistics, over 2,500,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 177,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 696,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe. To date, a total of 57,999 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,420 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 513 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.