Visas of foreigners staying in Russia automatically extended until June 15

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Russian authorities automatically extend the period of validity of visas and other documents permitting foreigners to stay in Russia until June 15, 2020, press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told TASS.

In accordance with presidential decree the period of temporary stay, temporary or permanent residence is suspended for all foreign citizens arriving in Russia both on a visa and visa-free basis, for the period from March 15 to June 15, 2020, if they expire in the specified time.

"Thus, the validity period of documents that expire in the specified period is automatically extended for all foreign citizens in Russia. These documents include: visas, temporary residence permits, residence permits, migration cards," the press service said.

The ministry added that refugee certificates, certificates of application for refugee status, certificates of temporary asylum, certificates of participants in the state program to assist the resettlement of compatriots, work permits are automatically renewed until June 15.

The decision was made due to closed borders of the majority of foreign states, as well as closed transport communication, the ministry said. Thus, the majority of foreign citizens residing in Russia are virtually unable to go home. "The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia is taking all necessary measures to resolve the legal status of such people," the ministry said.