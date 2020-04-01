Elderly woman infected with coronavirus dies in Chechnya

GROZNY, April 1. /TASS/. An elderly woman who had been diagnosed with coronavirus died in Grozny, the capital city of Chechnya, on Wednesday, head of the Chechen department of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, Rita Termulaeva told TASS. This is the first coronavirus fatality in the region.

"A woman born in 1938 who had arrived from Moscow died this morning," the official said.

The woman’s diagnosis was confirmed in Moscow. She was in contact with more than 200 people who have been put into quarantine. A total of ten coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Chechnya by now. The region has been put on lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

So far, a total of 2,777 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 190 patients having recovered from the illness. The country’s latest data indicates 24 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.