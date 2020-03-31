Russia’s Yamal introduces full isolation regime for people over 60

On March 29, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov extended the heightened readiness regime. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted that their decisions are a logical continuation of restrictive measures, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and called on other regions to introduce similar measures.

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Full self-isolation regime for people aged 60 and older was introduced in the Yamalo-Nenetsk Region, which is the only region in the Urals Federal District with zero coronavirus cases, the regional government announced Tuesday.

"Between April 1 and April 15, all citizens above 60 must comply with the self-isolation regime. They are allowed to go outside only in critical need. The employers must switch employees of this age to remote work or provide them with paid leave," the government press service said.

According to the press service, the self-isolation regime does not apply to medics, pharmacists and staff of food and essentials providers.

The measure also does not extend to civil and municipal clerks, emergency workers and critical repair crews. "Employees above 60 from this list are allowed to go to work, but the employers are still advised to provide for their self-isolation regime," the press service informed.

Besides, the regional Healthcare Department developed a procedure of home medical assistance provision for people above 60 and those over 45 with chronic diseases. "Medicine for the entitled citizens will also be delivered to their doors," the press service added.

To date, there are 59 coronavirus cases in the Urals Federal District.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia.