World needs to take heed of Putin’s address on coronavirus — WHO official

According to the WHO representative, the organization had for years warned that the fight against global outbreaks was not only about healthcare but also about social and economic measures

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. It would be good if other countries took heed of the measures to combat the coronavirus that Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined in his address to the nation on Wednesday, the World Health Organization's representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic told the Future of Russia: National Projects web portal operated by TASS. "In fact, I wanted to say yesterday: ‘Let’s ask Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] to address the WHO, all the countries’," she said.

According to Vujnovic, the World Health Organization had for years warned that the fight against global outbreaks was not only about healthcare but also about social and economic measures, which is what the Russian president made clear in his address. The WHO official added that she "immediately presented a report to the WHO regional director and the director-general." "They were surprised," Vujnuvic commented on their reaction to Putin’s address. Vujnovic pointed out that the WHO was reviewing the practices and strategies to combat the coronavirus that countries were employing, including comprehensive measures in various fields. She also said that the WHO could learn a lesson from Russia’s experience. Coronavirus pandemic

