G20 virtual summit to be closed to press, Kremlin to share only certain footage

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The virtual summit of G20 leaders on Thursday will be closed for press, the Kremlin will only share footage demonstrating how the event is technically organized, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to him, the summit will begin at 15:00 (Moscow time). "We will show you footage of its technical organization, but it [summit] will generally be inaccessible to press," he said. Peskov underlined that Saudi Arabia, the organizer state chairing G20 this year, chose this format for the event.