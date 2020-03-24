70 patients discharged from Moscow hospital after coronavirus quarantine

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Seventy people have been discharged from a medical center in Moscow’s Kommunarka over the past day after the quarantine over the coronavirus, chief doctor Denis Protsenko wrote on his official Facebook page.

"As of March 24, some 412 people are receiving treatment here. Over the past day, 29 patients have been admitted and 70 others have been discharged," Protesenko said in a statement.

Some 156 people who have pneumonia and 82 others diagnosed with the novel coronavirus are currently in hospital. One person has been put on artificial lung ventilation and ten others are in intensive care.

The coronavirus outbreak was recorded in central China in late December 2019. More than 160 countries have been hit by this infection, which was labeled as a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. According to the latest data, nearly 350,000 people have contracted the virus and some 16,000 have died. A total of 438 coronavirus cases have been registered in Russia and 17 patients have recovered.