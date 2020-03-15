Trains to Kaliningrad to make no stops in Lithuania

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Passenger trains from Moscow and other Russian cities bound to Russia’s westernmost city of Kaliningrad via Lithuanian will make no stops in that country, Russian Railways said on Sunday.

The decision was taken as a measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus infection and will come into effect from March 16.

Earlier, Russian Railways announced temporary limitation of railway service with France, Germany, the Czech Republic, Moldova, Poland, and Mongolia, and suspended service with Latvia from March 17. Apart from that, it cancelled passenger trains to China and North Korea.