Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft to be used in evacuation of Russians from China

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces will be involved in the evacuation of Russian citizens from China, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"By order of the President of Russia, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin, the Russian Aerospace Forces will be involved in the evacuation of Russian citizens from the areas of China most affected by the coronavirus, which will begin operating flights today," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, the Russian Embassy in China is preparing to evacuate Russian citizens from Wuhan and Hubei Province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to official figures, 341 Russian citizens are in the evacuation region, including 300 in Wuhan. The embassy said it has established contact with 186 citizens of Russia, and that there are no Russian citizens among confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in China.

Deputy Prime Minister, head of the emergency response headquarters for prevention of the novel coronavirus’ spreading to Russia Tatiana Golikova said earlier on Friday that the Russian government will begin evacuation of Russian citizens who are currently staying in the Chinese city of Wuhan and Hubei Province.