Moscow airport launches inquiry after two cats die due to improper handling of luggage

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The administration of Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport had launched an internal inquiry following a complaint from passenger, whose two cats died as a result of improper handling of luggage.

"At present, the administration of Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport is conducting an internal investigation following a January 23, 2020 complaint from passenger of flight SU101. The passenger complained about the handling of his luggage, which included three portable pet cages," the airport’s press service told TASS.

The airport said that once the cause of the incident is established, those guilty will face a penalty.

The Baza portal said on Wednesday that a passenger of Aeroflot flight from New York to Sofia via Mosow, Maxim Chumachenko, said his two cats had died after sustaining serious wounds during transportation, while the third one suffered from hypothermia but survived.

"The incident is within the zone of responsibility of the Sheremetyevo Handling company, which services the luggage of all Aeroflot flights at the Sheremetyevo airport. At present, Sheremetyevo Handling managers are negotiating with the owner of the pets. We will do our utmost to hold accountable the airport’s luggage handlers, who are responsible for the incident," the Russian flagship air carrier said, commenting on the incident.

"We are set to initiate the review of the procedure for handling luggage and transporting portable cages with pets by handling companies at all Russian airports," Aeroflot said.