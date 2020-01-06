Prime Minister Medvedev attends Christmas service at Christ the Savior Cathedral

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his spouse Svetlana are attending an overnight Orthodox Christmas service at the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow on Tuesday.

The service, which started one hour before midnight, is officiated by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia. The service will last for several hours.

Several thousand worshippers gathered for the Christmas service at the Christ the Savior Cathedral. The Prime Minister and his wife are surrounded by boys from the Orthodox school located in Trinity-Lykov and girls from the orphanage at the Pokrovsky convent. Christmas is one of the main Christian holidays. Together with the Russian Orthodox Church, the Jerusalem, Polish, Georgian, Serbian Orthodox churches, as well as Athos monasteries, celebrate Christmas on January 7. In addition, Eastern Catholics and some Protestants, also living by the Julian calendar, join them.