Russian woman suspected of spying for Ukraine taken into custody

SEVASTOPOL, November 29. /TASS/. The Leninsky District Court in the Crimean city of Sevastopol has arrested a woman suspected of spying for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, a court spokesperson told TASS on Friday.

"She has been taken into custody for two months," the spokesperson said.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said earlier that a Russian woman suspected of espionage had been detained in Sevastopol. According to the FSB, "she was recruited by Ukrainian intelligence agencies at the instruction of the Main Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry and purposefully collected secret military information."

A criminal case has been opened under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (high treason), which stipulates a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.