Russians commemorating Beslan hostage tragedy that happened 15 years ago, Russian president watching judo tournament, devastation left behind by hurricane Dorian in US, along with more of this week’s best snapshots. So, have a look at the world in pictures from the TASS photo gallery.
This week in photos: Mourning Beslan 15 years on, Putin watches judo and Dorian batters US
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 13
An aerobatic team 'First Flight' piloting Yak-52 and Yak-54 aircrafts performing during the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, September 1© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Mongolia's President Khaltmaagiin Battulga during a meeting at the Government Palace, Ulan Bator, Mongolia, September 3© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Kamchatka Territory Governor Vladimir Ilyukhin, Russia's Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexander Kozlov, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to Russia's Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev, and Russia's Primorye Territory Governor Oleg Kozhemyako at the opening of the Far East Street exhibition as part of the 2019 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, September 3© Yuri Smityuk/TASS Host Photo Agency
An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police during a protest outside Mong Kok police station, in Hong Kong, China, September 2© REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People form the name 'Beslan' with candles lit during a commemoration ceremony on the Nevsky prospect in St.Petersburg, Russia, September 3. Russians commemorated the bloody end to the Beslan hostage tragedy 15 years ago when Islamist gunmen took more than 1,100 people hostage in a school in Russia's North Caucasus, in what would become the region's most horrific terrorist attack. A total of 334 people died in the siege, including 186 children© EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Pope Francis attending a meeting with clergy at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception in Maputo, Mozambique, September 5© REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons in London, Britain, September 4© UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Sinzo Abe watching U-18 Judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, September 5© EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER NEMENOV/POOL
A view of the 'For Forest - The Unending Attraction of Nature' art installation during a press preview at the Woerthersee Stadium, in Klagenfurt am Woerthersee, Austria, September 5. The installation by Swiss artist and art mediator Klaus Littmann was inspired by a pencil drawing of Austrian artist Max Peintner. It consists of 300 trees© EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
A freshwater jellyfish Craspedacusta sowerbii is pictured in the Kozepbanya Lake in Salgotarjan, Hungary, September 2. The freshwater jellyfish appeared due to higher water temperature and good water quality. The Craspedacusta sowerbii, an invasive species native to China and now found throughout the world in bodies of fresh water, is not a true jellyfish as are some of its marine relatives© EPA-EFE/PETER KOMKA
Devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, USA, September 4© REUTERS/Marco Bello
State Tretyakov Gallery Director General Zelfira Tregulova gives an interview to TASS journalist Andrei Vandenko at the TASS Russian news agency headquarters in central Moscow as TASS celebrates its 115th birthday, Moscow, Russia, September 1© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
Model showcasing designs during Street Runway 4 at Melbourne Fashion Week in Melbourne, Australia, September 5© Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
Russia’s heavyweight boxer Povetkin defeated Britain’s Fury in fight for WBA title
All three referees gave the victory to Povetkin
Read more
Putin invites India to participate in implementation of LNG projects in Russia
Indian energy concerns are invited to participate in Far Eastern LNG and Arctic LNG 2
Read more
Military construction on Kurils has nothing to do with peace treaty with Japan — diplomat
The Russian diplomat will hash over security issues in Tokyo next week
Read more
All to be done to protect interests of Russian specialist detained in Italy
Earlier, Rostec said it was studying the arrest of a Russian citizen, employee of its subsidiary, the Russian JSC United Engine Corporation, at the US request in Italy
Read more
Abe wants to take talks on peace treaty to new level at meeting with Putin
The Russian presidential aide said earlier that Putin and Abe will meet on September 5 on the sidelines of the EEF
Read more
Zvezda shipbuilding complex, Samsung Heavy Industries to build shuttle tankers together
Samsung Heavy Industries will design gas carriers for Arctic LNG 2, Rosneft said
Read more
Foreign sponsors supply terrorists in Syria with weapons, says Russian ministry
Senior Russian diplomat blasted efforts to utilize terrorists for political objectives
Read more
Belarus will not deploy missiles if its security is not under threat — Lukashenko
Termination of the INF Treaty raises tensions in Europe, the Belarusian president stated
Read more
Information about Russia's unwillingness to grant visas to US consuls perplexing — embassy
The Russian Embassy in Washington said that they "did not expect such misinformation from US colleagues working in Moscow who know exactly how it really is"
Read more
Putin offered Trump hypersonic weapons from Russia to purchase
The Americans said that they will soon produce it themselves, according to Putin
Read more
India orders $14.5 billion worth of weapons from Russia
Last year, major contracts were concluded for the supply of S-400 systems, frigates of project 11356, and a large batch of ammunition for the Air Force, the Navy and the ground forces
Read more
Putin praises milestone permanent treaty with Mongolia
Putin says Russia, Mongolia could boost turnover through new projects
Read more
Press review: Putin signs landmark deal with Mongolia and what’s Macron offering Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 4
Read more
Putin signs indefinite Treaty on Friendship with Mongolia
According to the Russian president, the new deal would bring bilateral ties to an absolutely new level
Read more
Putin says Moscow-Kiev relations will inevitably normalize in the future
The Russian president stated that negotiations on the exchange of detainees with Ukraine will be finalized soon
Read more
Several countries send in requests for purchasing Russia’s MiG-35 jet
MiG-35 is the newest multirole generation 4++ fighter
Read more
Russia, India plan to jointly produce military equipment
The joint statement was adopted by the countries' leaders at the Eastern Economic Forum
Read more
Russian UFC Champ Nurmagomedov projected to rake in over $6 mln for Poirier bout
Nurmagomedov is scheduled to fight against UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Poirier of the United States in a title unification bout at the UFC 242 tournament in Abu Dhabi on September 7
Read more
French, Russian defense ministers hold telephone talks ahead of Moscow meeting
The meeting between Russian and French defense and foreign ministers will be held in Moscow on September 9
Read more
Ankara’s Su-35 jet purchase can be an interim decision for Turkey — defense official
Earlier, a Russian executive said that Turkey has yet to contact Russia to purchase the Su-57 fighters
Read more
British PM’s statement on World War II unacceptable, says Russian embassy
The British PM said that in September 1939 Poland found itself "trapped between the hammer of fascism and the anvil of communism"
Read more
Turkish military begins S-400 training in Russia
On August 27, Russia began deliveries of the second batch of S-400 to Turkey
Read more
At least 12 nuclear power units of Russian project to be constructed in India — Putin
The first two units of the Russian-Indian Kudankulam NPP are in operation, the Russian president said
Read more
Terrorists’ drones downed by air defense systems of Russian airbase at Syria’s Hmeymim
The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian airbase in Hmeymim continues to operate in the routine mode
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry upgrades infrastructure at Hmeymim, Tartus in Syria
A variety of contingency factors had been taken into account in creating infrastructure, the defense minister said
Read more
Russian tennis player Medvedev thanks US Open crowd for rooting against him
The booing crowd gave him energy to win, Medvedev said
Read more
Putin calls Kamchatka 'a diamond', most beautiful place he has visited
Putin said that at a meeting with Far East public representatives on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum
Read more
SCO ready to take on responsibility for India, Pakistan security and development — head
Before joining the SCO, India and Pakistan worked with the organization as observer states
Read more
Putin arrives in Vladivostok to take part in Eastern Economic Forum
According to aide Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s speech will focus on issues of the Far East’s accelerated development
Read more
Both of Sukhoi-25UB’s pilots died in air crash on September 3
The pilots failed to eject themselves
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled 23 times on interception missions in past week
According to the defense ministry, 31 foreign aircraft were conducting reconnaissance near Russian borders
Read more
Extension of anti-Russian sanctions destructive for EU, diplomat says
Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow still considers EU sanctions to be illegitimate
Read more
US regularly meddles in the internal affairs of Russia, China — diplomat
Maria Zakharova cited the issue of Tibet, "which should be resolved within China"
Read more
Putin notes China's contribution to economic development of Russian Far East
The Chinese partners are the largest investors in the economy of the Russian Far East, Putin said
Read more
Russia, Turkey hold consultations on supplies of Su-57, Su-35 jets
While visiting the international aerospace show MAKS-2019 in the company of Putin, Erdogan showed interest in Sukhoi combat planes
Read more
Sukhoi-25UB fighter-bomber crashes in North Caucasus
The rescue service is searching for the two missing pilots
Read more
Russia getting ready to launch mass production of Ka-226T helicopters for export to India
During the EEF, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian PM Narendra Modi talked about the benefits of Ka-226 that Russia plans to deliver under the intergov'l agreement signed in 2015
Read more
Deutsche Welle needs to establish conditions of dialogue with Russian parliament
Peter Limbourg blasted Russia's takedown of the media outlet for "meddling in Russia’s affairs" as "absolutely absurd"
Read more
South Ossetia reports Georgia’s military buildup near its borders
About 30 Georgian servicemen were deployed in the village of Kobi on the Georgian side of the common border, South Ossetia said
Read more