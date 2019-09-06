This week in photos: Mourning Beslan 15 years on, Putin watches judo and Dorian batters US

An aerobatic team 'First Flight' piloting Yak-52 and Yak-54 aircrafts performing during the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, September 1 © EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Mongolia's President Khaltmaagiin Battulga during a meeting at the Government Palace, Ulan Bator, Mongolia, September 3 © Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Kamchatka Territory Governor Vladimir Ilyukhin, Russia's Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexander Kozlov, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to Russia's Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev, and Russia's Primorye Territory Governor Oleg Kozhemyako at the opening of the Far East Street exhibition as part of the 2019 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, September 3 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS Host Photo Agency

An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police during a protest outside Mong Kok police station, in Hong Kong, China, September 2 © REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People form the name 'Beslan' with candles lit during a commemoration ceremony on the Nevsky prospect in St.Petersburg, Russia, September 3. Russians commemorated the bloody end to the Beslan hostage tragedy 15 years ago when Islamist gunmen took more than 1,100 people hostage in a school in Russia's North Caucasus, in what would become the region's most horrific terrorist attack. A total of 334 people died in the siege, including 186 children © EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Pope Francis attending a meeting with clergy at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception in Maputo, Mozambique, September 5 © REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons in London, Britain, September 4 © UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Sinzo Abe watching U-18 Judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, September 5 © EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER NEMENOV/POOL

A view of the 'For Forest - The Unending Attraction of Nature' art installation during a press preview at the Woerthersee Stadium, in Klagenfurt am Woerthersee, Austria, September 5. The installation by Swiss artist and art mediator Klaus Littmann was inspired by a pencil drawing of Austrian artist Max Peintner. It consists of 300 trees © EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A freshwater jellyfish Craspedacusta sowerbii is pictured in the Kozepbanya Lake in Salgotarjan, Hungary, September 2. The freshwater jellyfish appeared due to higher water temperature and good water quality. The Craspedacusta sowerbii, an invasive species native to China and now found throughout the world in bodies of fresh water, is not a true jellyfish as are some of its marine relatives © EPA-EFE/PETER KOMKA

Devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, USA, September 4 © REUTERS/Marco Bello

State Tretyakov Gallery Director General Zelfira Tregulova gives an interview to TASS journalist Andrei Vandenko at the TASS Russian news agency headquarters in central Moscow as TASS celebrates its 115th birthday, Moscow, Russia, September 1 © Vladimir Gerdo/TASS