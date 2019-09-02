Nearly 6 mln people visit Crimea this year so far

SIMFEROPOL, September 2. /TASS/. The number of tourists that have visited Crimea since the beginning of 2019 has grown 11% compared to last year’s data, reaching 5.8 mln people, head of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov said on Monday.

"Summertime is over, but not the holiday season in Crimea. The number of tourists that have visited our region this year is nearing 6 million: 5 million 800 thousand as of September 1. This is 11% higher than last year," he wrote on his Facebook page.