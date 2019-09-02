Nearly 6 mln people visit Crimea this year so far

SIMFEROPOL, September 2. /TASS/. The number of tourists that have visited Crimea since the beginning of 2019 has grown 11% compared to last year’s data, reaching 5.8 mln people, head of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov said on Monday.
"Summertime is over, but not the holiday season in Crimea. The number of tourists that have visited our region this year is nearing 6 million: 5 million 800 thousand as of September 1. This is 11% higher than last year," he wrote on his Facebook page.
According to Crimea’s Ministry of Tourism, 58% of holiday-goers arrived to Crimea via the Crimean Bridge. The means of accommodation are 70% full on average, with the figure exceeding 95% in some regions, Aksyonov said.
"The "velvet" season is upon us. We welcome new guests and old friends," the head of Crimea noted.
In 2018, about 6.8 mln tourists visited Crimea. In total, local officials expect to receive about 7.5 mln tourists in Crimea in 2019.