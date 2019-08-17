Communist Party rally for fair elections begins on Sakharov Avenue in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 17. / TASS /. The approved Russian Communist Party rally for fair and transparent elections began on Sakharov Avenue in Moscow on Saturday.

The main theme of the rally is "For fair and transparent elections! For the rule of the law and citizen's social rights," TASS correspondent reported from the event.

The leader of the Communists, Gennady Zyuganov, and other representatives of the Communist Party’s leadership, State Duma deputies, politicians, and public figures are taking part in the rally.

The event started with a speech by the head of the Communist Party, who expressed confidence that the upcoming elections would result in a sharp increase in the representation of the national-patriotic forces in the authorities.