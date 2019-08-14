Crimean archeologists unearth 3rd century BC catacombs

SIMFERPOPOL, August 14. /TASS/. Archeologists have unearthed catacombs in Crimea dating back to the end of the 3rd century BC - the onset of the 2nd century BC, Irina Rukavishnikova, a research associate from the Russian Academy of Science’s Institute of Archeology, told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have found burial grounds of people covered in ochre, dating back to the catacomb culture. This is circa the end of the 3rd century BC - the start of the 2nd century BC. The most ancient period in the development of the population on the territory of Crimea, when ceramics and different bronze weapons were actively used. A period of certain societies," Rukavishnikova said.

At the time of classical antiquity, from the end of the 5th century BC to the start of the 4th century BC, this place was again used as a burial site. "We saw fascinating compounds of the barbarian population of the time, who actively communicated with Feodosia, since in these burial grounds we discovered an intact Chian amphora and a Heraclian amphora with a seal," she added.

A massive excavation operation was launched in Crimea following the decision to build the Tavrida high-speed freeway that will connect Kerch and Sevastopol. Archeologists got a unique opportunity for large-scale research work in different parts of Crimea. The excavations that began in the spring of 2017 have become the most far-reaching in the history of the peninsula’s archeology. Specialists have examined an almost 300-kilometer section of the future highway crossing the peninsula from the east to the west.