Girl punched by police officer at Moscow rally diagnosed with brain injury

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Darya Sosnovskaya - a girl punched by a police officer during a rally in downtown Moscow - has been diagnosed with a brain injury, her lawyer Tatyana Molokanova told TASS on Tuesday.

"Doctors at the City Clinical Hospital Number 67 have diagnosed her with a closed brain injury and a brain concussion, as well as with a scalp contusion. Darya refused to go to the hospital," she said.

A video was posted on the Internet earlier that showed two police officers detaining the girl after the August 10 rally. The clip shows one of the officers punching her in the liver.

An official from the Interior Ministry’s Main Moscow Department told TASS earlier that police officers and National Guard members had detained 136 people for participating in an unauthorized march organized once an authorized rally had ended on Sakharov Avenue on Saturday.

The August 10 rally was the fourth one conducted in support of independent candidates barred from running for the Moscow City Council. The previous rallies were held on July 20 and 27, as well as on August 3. Only the first one of them had been authorized by the Moscow mayor’s office.