Two other participants in July 27 mass riots in Moscow detained

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Two more participants in mass riots during an unauthorized rally in downtown Moscow on July 27 have been detained, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Friday.

According to official data, a criminal investigation against 12 people has been launched.

Two persons, Aidar Gubaidulin and Danila Beglets, born in 1993 and 1992, respectively, have been detained as part of a criminal case into mass riots and use of violence against law enforcement personnel.

Gubaidulin has been charged with participation in mass riots. The man was earlier put on a wanted list and is now being questioned by the investigators.

Earlier, nine people were arrested as part of an investigation into the mass riots and use of violence against law enforcement personnel during the unauthorized Moscow rally on July 27. Later in the day on Friday, the court will consider the investigators’ motion to arrest Moscow citizen Sergei Fomin, who had turned himself into the police. Fomin became the first person detained in connection with masterminding the mass riots. During the rally, he managed to escape by taking another person’s child in his hands and was put on a wanted list.