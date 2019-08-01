Court arrests second man suspected of plotting terrorist attack in Russia’s Tatarstan

KAZAN, August 1. /TASS/. A man suspected of plotting a terrorist attack in Russia’s Tatarstan region has been put into custody for two months, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.
"Ilshat Zainagutdinov is hereby put into custody for one month and 29 days, until September 29," a judge said.
Another suspect in the case was put into custody earlier.
According to earlier reports, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Interior Ministry thwarted a terrorist attack on an infrastructure facility that two supporters of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) had planned to carry out in Tatarstan. The two were detained, explosives and parts of improvised explosive devices were seized from them.
Russian First Deputy Prosecutor General Alexander Buksman said earlier that 17 terrorist attacks had been foiled in the country in the first half of 2019.