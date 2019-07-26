Police warn against calls to join illegal protests in Moscow on Saturday

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Moscow police handed warnings to a number of citizens, who were urging to join an unauthorized protest rally in the center of Moscow on July 27, the press service of Moscow’s Main Directorate of the Internal Affairs Ministry told TASS.

"A number of citizens, who were calling on Moscow residents and out-of-towners to take part in the unauthorized mass event in Tverskaya Street, were handed written warnings, notifying them that such actions are unacceptable," the police said.

The press service also stressed that in spite of the warnings the calls to join the rallies continue to emerge on the Internet. "The Moscow police repeat that the unauthorized rally scheduled for July 27 in Tverskaya Street is illegal. We strongly urge Moscow residents and guests to avoid it," the press service stated.

The police also recalled the responsibility that arises from organizing and being part of unauthorized public events. "The police will take all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of nationals and to fend off any breach in the public order," the Main Directorate added.

Earlier, calls were posted online to come out and join the unsanctioned rally on July 27 in support of independent candidates running for the Moscow City Duma (Moscow parliament).