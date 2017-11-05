Police detaining participants of unauthorized rally in downtown Moscow - source

Catalonia’s ex-leader, four associates turn themselves in to Belgian policeWorld November 05, 17:02
MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Law enforcers have detained more than 20 protesters for staging an unauthorized rally in Moscow’s Pushkinskaya Square, a source with law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.
"About 20 people have been detained in Pushkinskaya Square," he said adding police warned the protesters that the rally had not been sanctioned but they were reluctant to disperse. Hence, detentions followed.
The detainees are taken to police stations for questioning.
Earlier in the day, Moscow police detained 263 people who were about to begin an unauthorized protest and confiscated banned objects, bladed and less-lethal weapons from many of them.