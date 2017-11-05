Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Police detaining participants of unauthorized rally in downtown Moscow - source

Society & Culture
November 05, 17:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Police warned the protesters that the rally had not been sanctioned but they were reluctant to disperse, added a source with law enforcement agencies

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Law enforcers have detained more than 20 protesters for staging an unauthorized rally in Moscow’s Pushkinskaya Square, a source with law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

"About 20 people have been detained in Pushkinskaya Square," he said adding police warned the protesters that the rally had not been sanctioned but they were reluctant to disperse. Hence, detentions followed.

The detainees are taken to police stations for questioning.

Earlier in the day, Moscow police detained 263 people who were about to begin an unauthorized protest and confiscated banned objects, bladed and less-lethal weapons from many of them.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
15
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
More than 250 people detained at unauthorized rally in central Moscow - police
2
Fire breaks out at Ukrainian ammo depot in Donetsk region - DPR command
3
Erdogan’s representative says Russia postpones Congress of Syrian National Dialogue
4
Possible Putin-Trump meeting to serve cause of peace — Russian ambassador
5
Scientists tell how the North’s regions adapt to permafrost
6
Russian-Indian development of 5th-generation fighter jet goes according to plan
7
Federal News Agency reports restored access to Google News
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама