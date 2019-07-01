Hainan to host Miss China-2020 beauty pageant

HAIKOU, July 1./TASS/. The international beauty contest "Miss China - 2020" will be held in December,2019 in the city of Haikou, the administrative center of the southern Chinese province of Hainan, www.hinews.cn news portal reported.

A distinctive feature of the international beauty pageant "Miss China" is that both Chinese residents and those Chinese nationals who live in other countries and regions of the world can take part in the contest. For example, the winner of the 2018 pageant was Rose Lee, representing the city of New York (US), and Hera Chan from Hong Kong grabbed the victory in 2019.

According to the organizers, women from 18 to 25 years old can take part in the December review. In the period from June 25 to August 10, the women must submit an online application, and then pass a series of classification tests. At the end of summer, the beauties will also be expected at interviews with the members of the organizing committee, the results of which will determine the final list of participants in the competition.

According to the news portal, the winner of Miss China 2020 will receive a generous reward: the winner will get 1 million yuan (about $ 145,000), valuable prizes and gifts. Since 2011, the final of the beauty contest "Miss World" has been held in the resort city of Sanya on Hainan. Last year, the winner's crown went to the 26-year-old Vanessa Ponce of Mexico.