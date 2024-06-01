Progress MS-27 space freighter successfully docks to ISS

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The Progress MS-27 resupply ship, which blasted off from the Baikonur spaceport on Thursday, docked to the International Space Station (ISS), a Roscosmos broadcast showed.

The space freighter has brought a 2,504 kg space delivery to the ISS, including 1,290 kg of equipment for the station’s systems, packages for scientific experiments, wear, food, medical and sanitary supplies for the Expedition 71 crew, as well as 754 kg of fuel, 420 kg of drinking water for cosmonauts and 40 kg of nitrogen to recharge stores to provide for atmosphere replenishment on the ISS.

The Progress MS-27 resupply ship also delivered birthday presents for cosmonauts: a T-shirt as a gift for the birthday of Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, who will celebrate his 42nd birthday aboard the orbital outpost on July 15, and a box of handmade chocolates for Oleg Kononenko (TASS special correspondent on the ISS), who will turn 60 on June 21.