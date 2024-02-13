Launch of Crew Dragon with crew including Russian cosmonaut postponed until February 28

NEW YORK, February 13. /TASS/. The launch of the Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin on board has been postponed from February 22 to February 28, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration has said.

"NASA and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 12:49 a.m. EST Wednesday, February 28, for the launch of the agency's SpaceX Crew-8 mission to the International Space Station," reads a statement on the agency's website.

The crew includes NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick and Jeanette Epps and Roscosmos’s Alexander Grebenkin.

On July 15, 2022, Roscosmos announced the signing of an agreement on joint cross-flights by Russian cosmonauts and US astronauts to the ISS. It envisages three flights by Russians on US spacecraft. In a review of 2023 results, Roscosmos said that cross-flights would be carried out until 2025 inclusive.