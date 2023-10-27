ISS ever closer to expiration of its life cycle — Roscosmos CEO

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The International Space Station (ISS) has exceeded all permissible terms of existence and is approaching the end of its life cycle, Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"You know that the International Space Station is already approaching the end of its life cycle. It has already exceeded all permissible deadlines," Borisov said, adding that 80% of the Russian equipment on the ISS was past the warranty deadlines.

On April 12, Borisov reported to President Vladimir Putin that the Russian government had extended activities on the ISS until 2028. Later, he notified the ISS partner countries of this decision.

Also in April, NASA Director Bill Nelson said in an interview with Reuters that he expected Russia and the United States to cooperate on the ISS project until 2030. NASA's budget request for the 2024 fiscal year (from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024), released in March, says the ISS would continue to be funded at least till 2030.

The 14 ISS project participants are Russia, Canada, the United States, Japan and 10 member states of the European Space Agency (Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland).