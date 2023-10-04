Swedish Academy of Sciences inadvertently releases names of Nobel Prize winners early

STOCKHOLM, October 4. /TASS/. Sweden's Royal Academy of Sciences sent out an e-mail announcing the winners of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry before the official announcement of the laureates.

The SVT TV channel reported that the Academy later said it had not yet made the decision.

The Academy accidentally sent out an e-mail with the names of the purported winners at 08:30 a.m. Moscow time, four hours before the official announcement. The press release said that "the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2023 rewards the discovery and development of quantum dots" and is awarded to three US-based scientists, Moungi Bawendi, Louise Brus and Alexey Ekimov.