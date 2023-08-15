Russia works on reducing price of space tourism — Glavkosmos

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow region/, August 15. /TASS/. Space tourism on Russian ships can be made more affordable, General Director of Glavkosmos (subsidiary of Roscosmos) Dmitry Loskutov told TASS.

"We are now working to further reduce the cost of space tourism launches," he said at the Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum, noting that there are ways to cut costs available.

Loskutov emphasized that as long as the International Space Station exists, there will always be people who want to fly there for a fee, but this is too expensive.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is being held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. Over 60 countries have confirmed the participation of their official military delegations in the forum. The forum’s scientific and business program includes over 300 events focusing on the development of Russia’s armed forces and its defense industry and international military-technical cooperation, taking into account present-day realities. Access to the forum and events under the scientific and business program is reserved for industry specialists and foreign delegations on August 15-17. The event will be open to the general public on August 18-20. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.