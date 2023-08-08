Russia to feature mockup of future orbital station’s baseline module at Army 2023 forum

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Energia Space Rocket Corporation will feature a mockup of the baseline module of the future Russian Orbital Station (ROS) at the Army 2023 international military-technical forum in mid-August, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Tuesday.

The ROS baseline module will be on display at the Roscosmos integrated exposition at the Army 2023 forum, it said.

"The Energia Space Rocket Corporation will showcase a mockup of the baseline module of the Russian Orbital Station at the Army 2023 forum. The display stand will feature both a mockup of the station after the second stage of its deployment and a mockup of the baseline module that will become the orbiter’s main control facility," Roscosmos said in a statement.

A special holographic projection will show the station’s assembly procedure, the types of equipment and the specifics of interaction with spacecraft, it said.

In spring, the Energia Space Rocket Corporation announced a tender for making a 1:5 scale model of the baseline module of the Russian Orbital Station. Energia told TASS at the time that it planned to demonstrate a mockup of the baseline module of the Russian Orbital Station and its interior at exhibitions this year.

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum will run at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. Over 60 states have confirmed the participation of their official military delegations in the forum.

The forum’s scientific and business program will include over 300 events to focus on the development of Russia’s armed forces and its defense industry and international military-technical cooperation, taking into account present-day realities. The forum will be open for specialists, foreign delegations and events under the scientific and business program on August 15-17. It will be open to the public on August 18-20. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.