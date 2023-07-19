Work to replace foreign components of Russia’s Luna-27 moon mission continue — scientist

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The effort to replace a number of foreign-made components of Russia’s the Luna-27 robotic mission to the Moon with domestically-made equivalents is "in full swing," a prominent Russian scientist has told TASS.

"We had to re-design several pieces of equipment, because earlier designs included the use of foreign-made components. We are now in the process of replacing them with domestically made equivalents,"said Igor Mitrofanov, who heads the Nuclear Planetology Department at the Space Research Institute (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The work is "in full swing," he added.

Mitrofanov told TASS in January that the Space Research Institute would soon begin an effort to replace the scientific equipment for the planned lunar lander mission with Russian-made components. The European Space Agency added that it was terminating cooperation with Russia on its Luna-25, Luna-26 and Luna-27 moon missions due to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.