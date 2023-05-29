Roscosmos’ Kononenko has chance to break record for most days spent in space

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko may become the first person to spend more than 1,000 days in space during the expeditions of the ISS-70 and ISS-71, Roscosmos said on Monday.

According to the state corporation's plans, Kononenko and his colleague Nikolay Chub will begin a mission in September 2023 that is set to last until September 2024. According to the Yu. A. Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, Kononenko currently has a cumulative space flight time of 736 days, 18 hours and 43 minutes. Taking into account the cosmonaut’s forthcoming year-long mission, he may exceed 1,000 days spent in orbit.

Kononenko has made four trips to outer space during his career. He has performed five spacewalks, which lasted a total of 32 hours and 13 minutes.