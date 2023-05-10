Russian cosmonauts to conduct next spacewalk on May 12 — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin who is also a TASS special reporter in orbit are set to conduct their next extravehicular activity outside the International Space Station (ISS) on May 12, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Wednesday.

"On May 6-9, the following was fulfilled under the flight program of the station’s Russian segment: preparations for the spacewalk (spacewalk 58) under the Russian program scheduled for May 12," Roscosmos said in a statement.

This will be the third spacewalk by Russian cosmonauts in 2023.

The ISS Russian crew conducted their previous spacewalk overnight to May 4. Cosmonauts Prokopyev and Petelin exited the orbital outpost at 11:01 p.m. Moscow time and spent seven hours and ten minutes outside the ISS. During their extravehicular activity, the cosmonauts transferred the airlock designed for work with target payloads to the Nauka (Science) multipurpose laboratory module.

The airlock was moved with the help of the ERA robotic arm handled by cosmonaut Andrey Fedyayev from inside the station. Prokopyev and Petelin who stayed outside the orbital outpost preliminarily prepared the airlock for its transfer and then inspected the condition of the thermal regulator installed on the Nauka research lab during the April 19 spacewalk.