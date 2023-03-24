Cosmonauts Prokopyev, Petelin to return to Earth on September 27 after extended mission

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, whose mission was extended because of the damaged Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, will return to Earth on September 27, Roscosmos told reporters Friday.

"The Soyuz MS-24 manned spacecraft carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolay Chub, as well as NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara will fly to the ISS on September 15. Landing of the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft carrying Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Francisco Rubio is planned for September 27," the state corporation said.