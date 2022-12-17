Temperatures inside Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft normal — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Temperatures inside the Soyuz MS-22 crewed spacecraft range within normal limits after the depressurization of the spacecraft’s external thermal control system, Roscosmos told reporters on Saturday.

"Temperatures in the spacecraft remain normal: between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius. Specialists of the Mission Control Center continue to monitor the situation on board the Soyuz MS-22 manned spacecraft and the Russian segment of the ISS," Roscosmos said.

The Russian space agency said that the Russian crew were resting now.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Dmitry Pelevin, who is also TASS’ special correspondent, said earlier in the day that the crew were watching the Croatia vs Morocco third-place match at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

On Thursday, the outer plating of the instrument and equipment compartment of the Soyuz MS-22 crewed spacecraft docked to the ISS was damaged. The scheduled spacewalk was canceled due to this malfunction. On Saturday, Roscosmos said that the radiator of the spacecraft’s external thermal control system had depressurized. Roscosmos Executive Director for Manned Space Programs Sergey Krikalev said that the spacecraft’s radiator could have been hit by a micrometeoroid.