Soft landing device installed on Russia’s Luna-25 mission spacecraft

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The Doppler speed and range meter DISD-LR, needed for a soft landing of Russia’s Luna-25 mission to the Moon, has been installed on the spacecraft after passing acceptance tests, Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos told TASS on Wednesday.

"The device has been delivered to the Lavochkin design bureau, where it passed acceptance tests and was installed on the spacecraft," the corporation’s the press office said.

The Luna-25 is to become the first probe in Russia’s recent history to land on the Moon. Originally, the launch was tentatively scheduled for the summer of 2022. Roscosmos Director General Yuri Borisov told TASS in September that the mission was postponed until 2023.

The project is aimed at launching an automatic probe to explore an area near the Moon’s South Pole. The descent module is to touch the Moon’s surface near the Boguslawsky crater.