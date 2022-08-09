Russia’s Fregat booster delivers Iranian satellite into orbit — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. A Fregat booster delivered an Iranian Khayyam satellite launched from the Baikonur spaceport into orbit, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Tuesday.

"The Iranian Khayyam Earth’s remote sensing satellite has been successfully delivered into the designated orbit with the help of a Russian Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket that blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome and a Fregat booster," Roscosmos said.

The launch of the Iranian satellite is a milestone event in Russia-Iran cooperation, Roscosmos Chief Yury Borisov stressed.

"The successful launch of the satellite for and an order from Iran has become a landmark event in the Russia-Iran bilateral cooperation that paves the way for implementing new and more dimensional projects," he said.

As the Russian space agency specified, the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket and the Fregat booster also orbited 16 Russian nanosatellites created by the country’s leading universities, businesses and non-profit organizations. The space vehicles put into orbit included CubeSX-HSE-2, Monitor-1, UTMN, CYCLOPS, Siren, KAI-1, Kuzbass-300, Skoltech-B1, Skoltech-B2, Polytech Universe-1, Polytech Universe-2, Vizard, Geoscan-Edelweis, MIET-AIS, ISOI and ReshUCube nanosatellites.

A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Fregat booster carrying an Iranian Khayyam satellite and also 16 Russian nanosatellites as a hosted payload blasted off from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan at 08:52 a.m. Moscow time on Tuesday.