Roscosmos to rebuild its operation to make satellites in different quantity, quality — CEO

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Roscosmos plans to reorganize its operation in order to produce satellites in a different quantity and to pay off the "debt" to the economy, Roscosmos CEO Yuri Borisov said Friday.

"We must rebuild our operation today in a way that would allow us to produce satellites in a different quantity and of appropriate quality," Borisov said on Russian TV.

According to the CEO, this would require fundamental rebuilding of technological processes, including development, production, trials and others.

"Unfortunately, we will have to carry out all this work amid the existing restrictions, sanctions pressure," he said, adding that this pressure must not be cited all the time, because the domestic electronics industry is being gradually restored.

"If we compare the state of satellite groups of the main players on this market - the Americans, the Europeans and the Chinese - then they have long surpassed us in this regard. This is why I say that we have a debt to pay to the Russian economy," Borisov underscored.