ISS’ main modules far surpassed their designed lifetime — Roscosmos CEO

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The main modules of the International Space Station have surpassed their designed lifetime several times, Roscosmos CEO Yuri Borisov said Friday.

"As of today, the designed lifetime of the main ISS modules has been surpassed many times. This is a technical issue. Warranty obligations have long expired," Borisov said on Russian TV Friday.

According to Roscosmos CEO, the issue of survival of both Russian and foreign crew members is becoming a top priority.

"There is a concept of metal fatigue, many engineers know what that means. Today, the intensity of various emergencies and hardware failures, micro cracks, is increasing. This is a natural process at the end of a lifetime of any product," Borisov noted.

He underscored that it is impossible to precisely predict when this process will begin snowballing, creating a real threat to the lives of the crew.

"All these predictions are rather probabilistic in nature. However, according to respected opinion of many specialists, the process may begin after 2024, so this is why named this time space exactly," he added.