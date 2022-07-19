Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina classified as fit for space flight — training center

MOSCOW, July 19./TASS/. Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina has been classified as fit for a space flight by the Chief Medial Commission, which analyzed data of her medical examinations during the pre-flight training, the Yury Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center reported on its website on Tuesday.

"According to the results of a meeting of the commission, the health state of cosmonaut Anna Kikina makes her fit for a space flight. She will continue training for long-term Expedition 68 to the International Space Station," the report said.

On July 15, Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos announced the signing of an agreement with NASA on swap-seat flights to the ISS. Anna Kikina will fly to the ISS aboard the US Crew Dragon spacecraft this autumn.