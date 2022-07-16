Russia to be co-author of IoT platforms standard — expert

SEVASTOPOL, July 16. /TASS/. Russian experts will be among developers of an international standard for interaction of IoT (Internet of Things) platforms required for compatibility of devices made in different countries, director for technological standards development of the Russian Scientific and Technical Initiative Platform told TASS.

"A very interesting track for expert interaction can be anticipated," Nikita Utkin said. "It is critical for Russia to participate in this effort so that it does not turn out at a certain moment of time that we are not able to influence all services and devices and also have the risk of being disconnected from aggregations working with them," he added.

International organizations introduced certain restrictions against Russian representatives, the expert noted. "Nevertheless, Russia keeps the right of vote that is the main objective instrument of influence. Key platforms of technological regulation are open for Russia at the moment," he added.