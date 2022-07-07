Soyuz-2.1b rocket with Glonass-K satellite blasts off from Russia’s Plesetsk spaceport

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Glonass-K navigation satellite blasted off from the Plesetsk spaceport in the Arkhangelsk Region in Russia’s north, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"At 12:18 p.m. Moscow time on Thursday, July 7, a combat team of the Aerospace Forces’ Space Troops successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1b medium carrier rocket with a Glonass-K navigation satellite from the Russian Defense Ministry’s State Testing Cosmodrome (the Plesetsk spaceport)," the ministry said in a statement.

All the pre-launch preparations and the rocket’s launch proceeded in the normal mode. The launch and the rocket’s flight were controlled by the ground-based facilities of the Russian orbital cluster’s automated control system, the ministry said.

The Glonass-K is a third-generation satellite of the Russian global navigation satellite system (Glonass). The satellite was engineered and manufactured by the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems Company (part of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos). The satellite was developed to replace the Glonass-M family of space vehicles.