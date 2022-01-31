Russian tech firm developing maneuverable vehicle to fight space junk

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Tactical Missiles Corporation is developing a maneuverable vehicle capable of deorbiting space junk, Company Deputy CEO for Corporate Development and Investment Vadim Khromov told TASS on the occasion of the corporation’s 20th anniversary on Monday.

"The project is at the stage of its development. These should be maneuverable space vehicles making it possible to deorbit large space junk objects," the deputy chief executive said.

The future maneuverable vehicles will be designed to dump space junk from orbit so that it burns up in the atmosphere or ensure its controlled fall, he explained.