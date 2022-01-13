Hainan Education Innovation Pilot Zone attracts 23 universities from across the globe

HAIKOU /China/, January 13. /TASS/. The Hainan Lingshui Li’an International Education Innovation Pilot Zone has signed cooperation agreements with 23 universities from China and other countries, the Hainan Daily reported.

Ten Chinese higher education institutions are cooperating with the cluster. They include Peking University, Nanjing's Southeast University, Tianjin's Nankai University and Chengdu's University of Electronic Science and Technology of China. Thirteen foreign universities have also signed agreements with the experimental educational zone, namely Canada's University of Alberta, UK's University of Glasgow, the Stockholm School of Economics and the USA's Rutgers University, Rice University and the University of Michigan.

The education cluster administration expects to reach 1,000 students in the International Education Zone in the fall semester of 2022.

The International Education Innovation Pilot Zone is located on the Li'an Peninsula in Linshui Li Autonomous County in the southeast of Hainan Island. It is one of the 11 key areas of Hainan Free Trade Port. The main purpose of the project is to create a platform for cooperation between Chinese and foreign universities, provide international-class educational services, develop innovation in education, and attract foreign universities to manage local educational institutions.