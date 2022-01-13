Russia boosts orbital cluster to 102 satellites over three years

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Russian orbital cluster of socio-economic, research, and dual-purpose satellites has grown to over 100 space vehicles over three years, Head of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said in a presentation released on Thursday.

As the materials suggest, the orbital constellation of socio-economic, research, and dual-purpose satellites comprised 102 space vehicles as of January 1, 2022. Three years ago, the orbital cluster embraced 88 such satellites, the presentation says.

Specifically, the Russian orbital cluster comprises 25 navigational, 42 communications, broadcasting and retransmission, and two fundamental space research satellites. Also, the orbital constellation is made up of Earth’s remote sensing and manned space program satellites (as part of the International Space Station), according to the presentation.