Russian cosmonauts to conduct spacewalk on January 19

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov will conduct their first spacewalk of 2022 on January 19, Russia’s Roscosmos state space agency said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the agency, the spacewalk will last six and a half hours, the cosmonauts will work to ensure the integration of the Prichal nodal modul, which docked with the International Space Station in November 2021.

Roscosmos pointed out that Shkaplerov and Dubrov will need "to install handrails between the Nauka and Prichal modules, remove screen vacuum thermal coverings from the handrails, connect the Kurs-P inter-module communication cable and a TV cable between the new modules and install docking targets and docking control targets."

Skaplerov and Dubrov will wear the Orlan-MKS spacesuits during the spacewalk.

The Russky Kosmos (or Russian Space) magazine reported earlier that Russian cosmonauts were expected to conduct eight spacewalks between January and May 2022.