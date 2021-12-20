Russia’s Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft lands in Kazakhstan

KOROLEV, December 20. /TASS/. The reentry module of Russia’s Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft, carrying cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his business assistant Yozo Hirano, has landed in the Kazakh steppe, the Mission Control Center reported on Monday.

Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin wrote in his Telegram that the AN-26 crew confirmed the landing. "The crew of the AN-26 confirmed the landing of the reentry module with a crew. Welcome back to Earth, dear Alexander," he wrote.

Rescuers helped the crew members out. Misurkin, Maezawa, Hirano have been in space since December 8.

Russia’s spacecraft, launched by the Soyuz-2.1a rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, approached the ISS via the four-orbit trajectory. The docking proceeded in automatic mode.

On December 8, a TASS news office started its work aboard the ISS. A memorandum on cooperation was signed by TASS and Roscosmos on November 17. Cosmonaut, Hero of Russia Alexander Misurkin became the first TASS reporter in space. He reported on the life and work of the station. His reports, photos and videos are available on the TASS website.