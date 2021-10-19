Actress Yulia Peresild reveals her biggest discovery from space

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Actress Yulia Peresild said during a TASS-held press conference that her biggest revelation while in space was the people who were with her during the flight preparation and her stay on the ISS.

"The greatest revelation for me is always people. Even in space it is people. All these twelve days and the time when we were preparing for the flight demonstrate that space is extremely interesting, but every person is a big space. For me it was, let’s say, the most interesting how we have lived these twelve days, how difficult it was, and it was not easy for us, it was not easy for the crew with us. The way we managed to overcome all the difficulties and obstacles in order to create a large organism, that’s what space is," Peresild shared.

She said that the flight made a big impression on her, which she has yet to overcome. "This is such a flash both inside and outside, that, frankly, I want to experience all of this. We were short of time. Suddenly on the last day we realized that we hadn’t admired the view from the illuminator, since we were filming all the time," the actress explained.

According to her, work on the film in space was out of the ordinary, but as productive as on Earth. "We read the script at the table together constantly, learned and talked about details. Many takes, a lot of takes," Peresild added.

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and members of the film crew, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko returned from the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday after completing the shoot. They have been in Star City undergoing rehabilitation after the spaceflight. Peresild and Shipenko were onboard the ISS to shoot the first-ever movie in outer space. The space drama titled Vyzov (Challenge) is about a woman doctor who travels to the orbital outpost to save a cosmonaut’s life. The actress and the film director spent 12 days in orbit. Cosmonaut Novitsky has been aboard the International Space Station since April 9.

The film is a joint project of Roscosmos, Russia’s Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio. Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov also had roles in the movie. Shkaplerov and Dubrov will stay aboard the orbital outpost until the spring of 2022.