Sputnik V's effectiveness against Indian coronavirus strain is 2.6 times lower — developer

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine against the Indian strain of the novel coronavirus is 2.6 times lower than against other varieties, the deputy director of the Gamaleya Center, Denis Logunov, said on Tuesday, adding that the decline was not very significant.

"We see that the activity of serums is slightly down in relation to the strain Delta. Sputnik V's effectiveness is lower by a factor of 2.6," Logunov told a news conference.

He pointed out that foreign vaccines' effectiveness was lower by a factor of 3-5 times.

"We are optimistic about the effectiveness that we have. There is a decline, but it is not significant," he added.